7:32 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning issued

10:40 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check

10:46 a.m. — E. 2nd St., intoxicated person

11:01 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., property found

12:21 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., church fund assistance

1:26 p.m. — Hilltop Dr., fraud

1:33 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person

3:06 p.m — Case Dr., theft, inactive case

3:21 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., Information, inactive case

4:29 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., theft

5:02 p.m. — E. Park St., assault

6:35 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., information

8:30 p.m. — E. Park St., domestic/family dispute

8:45 p.m. — N. Tyler Ave., domestic/no assault

10:39 p.m. — S. Pawnee St., public services

10:51 p.m. — Currant Dr., assisting other agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments