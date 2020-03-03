7:32 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning issued
10:40 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check
10:46 a.m. — E. 2nd St., intoxicated person
11:01 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., property found
12:21 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., church fund assistance
1:26 p.m. — Hilltop Dr., fraud
1:33 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person
3:06 p.m — Case Dr., theft, inactive case
3:21 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., Information, inactive case
4:29 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., theft
5:02 p.m. — E. Park St., assault
6:35 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., information
8:30 p.m. — E. Park St., domestic/family dispute
8:45 p.m. — N. Tyler Ave., domestic/no assault
10:39 p.m. — S. Pawnee St., public services
10:51 p.m. — Currant Dr., assisting other agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
