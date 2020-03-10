3:19 a.m. — N. Spruce Ave., disorderly conduct

4:49 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., alarms

10:59 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., missing person- adult

12:00 p.m. — S. Adams St., alarms, unfounded

3:43 p.m. — N. Spruce Ave., assisting other agencies

5:48 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., property found

6:10 p.m. — E. Park St., assault

7:31 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., animal call

11:03 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

