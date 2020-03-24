12:09 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms

3:25 a.m. — E. Park St., disturbing the peace

4:26 a.m. — S. Poplar Ave., assisting other agencies

4:56 a.m. — Northstar Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

1:16 p.m. — E. Church St., property lost

2:44 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., fight-public

4:55 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., property lost

5:43 p.m. — S. Central Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

6:29 p.m. — E. Irwin St., disorderly conduct

8:03 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint

9:54 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, warrant/summons/detainer

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

