12:46 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., missing person- adult
2:40 a.m. - S. Polk Ave., suspicious person- vehicle
7:44 a.m. - Grant Ave., traffic accident/pedestrian
9:12 a.m. - E. Broadway Ave., missing person- juvenile
12:41 p.m. - N. Euclid Ave., property found
2:40 p.m. - E. Park St., disorderly conduct
4:17 p.m. - S. Filmore Ave., civil/non-criminal
5:48 p.m. - W. Prospect Ave., animal call
6:34 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., suspicious person- vehicle
6:59 p.m. - N. Johnson Ave., civil/non-criminal
7:32 p.m. - N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/private property
10:09 p.m. - S. Yankton Ave., suspicious person- vehicle
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
