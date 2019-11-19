12:46 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., missing person- adult

2:40 a.m. - S. Polk Ave., suspicious person- vehicle

7:44 a.m. - Grant Ave., traffic accident/pedestrian

9:12 a.m. - E. Broadway Ave., missing person- juvenile

12:41 p.m. - N. Euclid Ave., property found

2:40 p.m. - E. Park St., disorderly conduct

4:17 p.m. - S. Filmore Ave., civil/non-criminal

5:48 p.m. - W. Prospect Ave., animal call

6:34 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., suspicious person- vehicle

6:59 p.m. - N. Johnson Ave., civil/non-criminal

7:32 p.m. - N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/private property

10:09 p.m. - S. Yankton Ave., suspicious person- vehicle

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

