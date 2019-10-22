12:02 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., domestic/family dispute

12:09 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person

7:28 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms

10:11 a.m. — N. Adams Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

11:01 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., civil/non-criminal

11:43 a.m.- S. Pierre St., traffic accident/city report

3:58 p.m. — Highway 14, public service

4:23 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check

5:51 p.m. — W. 3rd St., welfare check

9:13 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., extra patrol

10:02 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., animal/non-domestic

10:44 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

