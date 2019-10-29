1:30 a.m. — Bushfield Dr., domestic/ no assault

2:06 a.m. — E. Missouri Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

7:51 a.m. — N. Poplar Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

8:09 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/city/deer

11:00 a.m. — N. Jackson Ave., harassment

11:18 a.m. — E. Park St., civil/non-criminal

11:21 a.m. — 4th St., welfare check

2:40 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, property found

6:56 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments