Monday, Nov. 23
7:26 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., vandalism, inactive case
8:08 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., public services
8:18 a.m. — S. Pierre St., found property
9:42 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
10:21 a.m. — S. Ree St., public services
11:32 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint
12:30 p.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct
3:27 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies
4:39 p.m. — E. Pleasant Drive, welfare check
5:17 p.m. — U.S. Hwy. 14, information
5:34 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., traffic accident/city report
7:37 p.m. — Sibert Place, domestic/ no assault
8:24 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal complaints
11:35 p.m. — E. Kay St., traffic accident/city report
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
