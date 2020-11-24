Monday, Nov. 23

7:26 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., vandalism, inactive case

8:08 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., public services

8:18 a.m. — S. Pierre St., found property

9:42 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person

10:21 a.m. — S. Ree St., public services

11:32 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint

12:30 p.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct

3:27 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies

4:39 p.m. — E. Pleasant Drive, welfare check

5:17 p.m. — U.S. Hwy. 14, information

5:34 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., traffic accident/city report

7:37 p.m. — Sibert Place, domestic/ no assault

8:24 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal complaints

11:35 p.m. — E. Kay St., traffic accident/city report

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

