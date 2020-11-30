Thursday, Nov. 26
6:46 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non criminal, inactive case
6:49 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case
12:35 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., assisting other agencies
1:03 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., found property
1:40 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., found property
4:09 p.m. — S. Central Ave., assisting other agencies
7:54 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
8:12 p.m. — Venus St., disorderly conduct, verbal warning
9:18 p.m. — S. Adams Ave., animal complaints, verbal warning
Friday, Nov. 27
8:25 a.m. — W. Prospect Ave., lost property
8:36 a.m. — Country Drive, mischief
10:18 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic complaint
10:35 a.m. — Crested Ave., information
1:16 p.m. — Manchester Drive, lift assist
3:11 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., civil/non criminal
4:19 p.m. — Bushfield Drive, harassment
4:38 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., animal complaints
4:51 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint
6:25 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint
7:18 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
Saturday, Nov. 28
12:19 a.m. — Northstar Ave., harassment
12:45 a.m. — Mercury St., assisting other agencies
8:02 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., vandalism, inactive case
12:10 p.m. — Perch Place, traffic complaint
12:19 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., theft, inactive case
12:47 p.m. — River View Drive, assisting other agencies
1:06 p.m. — S. Coteau St., civil/non criminal
1:27 p.m. — Brighton Court, animal complaints
3:53 p.m. — River View Drive, assisting other agencies, unfounded
4:45 p.m. — S. Henry St., assault
4:49 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., suspicion
5:16 p.m. — W. Pleasant Drive, welfare check
8:51 p.m. — Harrison Ave., assisting other agencies
9:04 p.m. — W. Broadway Ave., animal missing
9:37 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., harassment
Sunday, Nov. 29
12:15 a.m. — Gary St., assisting other agencies
8:05 a.m. — Flag Mountain Drive, information
9:28 a.m. — N. Fir Ave., sick person
9:33 a.m. — N. Yankton Ave., traffic complaint
9:49 a.m. — N. Central Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
10:22 a.m. — Airport Road, alarms
10:44 a.m. — Broadway Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
10:44 a.m. — Broadway Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
11:29 a.m. — Airport Road, alarms
12:26 p.m. — Sibert Place, welfare check
5:40 p.m. — Buffalo St., suspicion
6:39 p.m. — E. Irwin St., animal missing
8:04 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., animal complaints, unfounded
10:38 p.m. — Sheila Drive, suspicious person-vehicle
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
