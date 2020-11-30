Thursday, Nov. 26

6:46 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non criminal, inactive case

6:49 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case

12:35 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., assisting other agencies

1:03 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., found property

1:40 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., found property

4:09 p.m. — S. Central Ave., assisting other agencies

7:54 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

8:12 p.m. — Venus St., disorderly conduct, verbal warning

9:18 p.m. — S. Adams Ave., animal complaints, verbal warning

Friday, Nov. 27

8:25 a.m. — W. Prospect Ave., lost property

8:36 a.m. — Country Drive, mischief

10:18 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic complaint

10:35 a.m. — Crested Ave., information

1:16 p.m. — Manchester Drive, lift assist

3:11 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., civil/non criminal

4:19 p.m. — Bushfield Drive, harassment

4:38 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., animal complaints

4:51 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint

6:25 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint

7:18 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check

Saturday, Nov. 28

12:19 a.m. — Northstar Ave., harassment

12:45 a.m. — Mercury St., assisting other agencies

8:02 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., vandalism, inactive case

12:10 p.m. — Perch Place, traffic complaint

12:19 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., theft, inactive case

12:47 p.m. — River View Drive, assisting other agencies

1:06 p.m. — S. Coteau St., civil/non criminal

1:27 p.m. — Brighton Court, animal complaints

3:53 p.m. — River View Drive, assisting other agencies, unfounded

4:45 p.m. — S. Henry St., assault

4:49 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., suspicion

5:16 p.m. — W. Pleasant Drive, welfare check

8:51 p.m. — Harrison Ave., assisting other agencies

9:04 p.m. — W. Broadway Ave., animal missing

9:37 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., harassment

Sunday, Nov. 29

12:15 a.m. — Gary St., assisting other agencies

8:05 a.m. — Flag Mountain Drive, information

9:28 a.m. — N. Fir Ave., sick person

9:33 a.m. — N. Yankton Ave., traffic complaint

9:49 a.m. — N. Central Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

10:22 a.m. — Airport Road, alarms

10:44 a.m. — Broadway Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

11:29 a.m. — Airport Road, alarms

12:26 p.m. — Sibert Place, welfare check

5:40 p.m. — Buffalo St., suspicion

6:39 p.m. — E. Irwin St., animal missing

8:04 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., animal complaints, unfounded

10:38 p.m. — Sheila Drive, suspicious person-vehicle

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

