Monday, Nov. 30
12:36 a.m. — East Wells Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
7:16 a.m. — East 5th St., disorderly conduct
7:34 a.m. — East Sioux Ave., traffic accident/non-report
8:49 a.m. — North Evans St., information
9:50 a.m. — East Oak St., parking complaint/enforcement
12:02 p.m. — East Sioux Ave., fraud, unfounded
2:46 p.m. — East 8th St., trespassing
3:00 p.m. — East 4th St., intoxicated person
3:58 p.m. — Flag Mountain Drive, public services
9:45 p.m. — South Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies
11:42 p.m. — Case Drive, disorderly conduct
Tuesday, Dec. 1
7:46 a.m. — Lakeview Drive, animal complaints
8:12 a.m. — North Poplar Ave., animal call, animal impounded
8:28 a.m. — North Airport Road found property
11:29 a.m. — East 3rd St., animal missing, animal released to owner
11:47 a.m. — East Wells Ave., intoxicated person, unfounded
12:37 p.m. — Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
