Monday, Nov. 30

12:36 a.m. — East Wells Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

7:16 a.m. — East 5th St., disorderly conduct

7:34 a.m. — East Sioux Ave., traffic accident/non-report

8:49 a.m. — North Evans St., information

9:50 a.m. — East Oak St., parking complaint/enforcement

12:02 p.m. — East Sioux Ave., fraud, unfounded

2:46 p.m. — East 8th St., trespassing

3:00 p.m. — East 4th St., intoxicated person

3:58 p.m. — Flag Mountain Drive, public services

9:45 p.m. — South Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies

11:42 p.m. — Case Drive, disorderly conduct

Tuesday, Dec. 1

7:46 a.m. — Lakeview Drive, animal complaints

8:12 a.m. — North Poplar Ave., animal call, animal impounded

8:28 a.m. — North Airport Road found property

11:29 a.m. — East 3rd St., animal missing, animal released to owner

11:47 a.m. — East Wells Ave., intoxicated person, unfounded

12:37 p.m. — Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments