Friday, Oct. 11

12:21 a.m. — S. Brule St., information

5:55 a.m. — N. Highland Ave., public services

8:24 a.m. — Vista Loop, animal complaints

9:48 a.m. — S. Pierre St., alarms

1:01 p.m. — S. Van Buren Ave., traffic accident/city report

1:23 p.m. — Highway 14, public services

2:13 p.m. — S. Pierre St., traffic accident/state/injury

2:39 p.m. — E. Park St., assault

3:17 p.m — N. Tyler Ave., civil/ non-criminal

3:58 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., trespass

4:52 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., welfare check

10:36 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies

Saturday, Oct. 12

12:04 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies

12:45 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., property found

1:19 a.m. — Deadwood St., assisting other agencies

8:49 a.m. — Huron Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

9:27 a.m. — N. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint

9:52 a.m. — S. Garfield Ave., welfare check

11:46 a.m. — E. Erskine St., church fund assistance

6:51 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., civil/non-criminal

7:54 p.m. — E. 8th St., disorderly conduct

9:03 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

9:26 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, information

Sunday, Oct. 13

1:00 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., missing person-juvenile

7:05 a.m. — 293rd Ave., assisting other agencies

9:42 a.m. — Clarice Dr., welfare check

12:17 p.m.- E. 8th St., disorderly conduct

12:19 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non-criminal

12:23 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., animal complaints

1:16 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., civil/non-criminal

2:09 p.m. — S. Pawnee St., parking complaint/enforcement

3:21 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., civil/cnon-criminal

5:30 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property

5:52 p.m. — S. Central Ave., civil/non-criminal

8:16 p.m. — E. 8th St., disorderly conduct

8:38 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., information

8:38 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check

10:17 p.m. — Capitol Creek, intoxicated person

10:30 p.m. — Abbey Rd., mischief

10:32 p.m. — E. Park St., unknown medical problem

11:59 p.m. — E. 8th St., welfare check

Monday, Oct. 14

1:51 a.m., 190th St., assisting other agencies

8:18 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., vandalism

8:31 a.m.- S. Fort St., vandalism

11:57 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check

12:06 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., church fund assistance

12:57 p.m. — Abbey Rd., information

12:59 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

2:11 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., civil/non-criminal

5:42 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

