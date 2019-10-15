Friday, Oct. 11
12:21 a.m. — S. Brule St., information
5:55 a.m. — N. Highland Ave., public services
8:24 a.m. — Vista Loop, animal complaints
9:48 a.m. — S. Pierre St., alarms
1:01 p.m. — S. Van Buren Ave., traffic accident/city report
1:23 p.m. — Highway 14, public services
2:13 p.m. — S. Pierre St., traffic accident/state/injury
2:39 p.m. — E. Park St., assault
3:17 p.m — N. Tyler Ave., civil/ non-criminal
3:58 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., trespass
4:52 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., welfare check
10:36 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies
Saturday, Oct. 12
12:04 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
12:45 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., property found
1:19 a.m. — Deadwood St., assisting other agencies
8:49 a.m. — Huron Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
9:27 a.m. — N. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint
9:52 a.m. — S. Garfield Ave., welfare check
11:46 a.m. — E. Erskine St., church fund assistance
6:51 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., civil/non-criminal
7:54 p.m. — E. 8th St., disorderly conduct
9:03 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
9:26 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, information
Sunday, Oct. 13
1:00 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., missing person-juvenile
7:05 a.m. — 293rd Ave., assisting other agencies
9:42 a.m. — Clarice Dr., welfare check
12:17 p.m.- E. 8th St., disorderly conduct
12:19 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non-criminal
12:23 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., animal complaints
1:16 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., civil/non-criminal
2:09 p.m. — S. Pawnee St., parking complaint/enforcement
3:21 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., civil/cnon-criminal
5:30 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property
5:52 p.m. — S. Central Ave., civil/non-criminal
8:16 p.m. — E. 8th St., disorderly conduct
8:38 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., information
8:38 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check
10:17 p.m. — Capitol Creek, intoxicated person
10:30 p.m. — Abbey Rd., mischief
10:32 p.m. — E. Park St., unknown medical problem
11:59 p.m. — E. 8th St., welfare check
Monday, Oct. 14
1:51 a.m., 190th St., assisting other agencies
8:18 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., vandalism
8:31 a.m.- S. Fort St., vandalism
11:57 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
12:06 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., church fund assistance
12:57 p.m. — Abbey Rd., information
12:59 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
2:11 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., civil/non-criminal
5:42 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
