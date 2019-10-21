Friday, Oct. 18
1:35 a.m. — S. Poplar Ave., assisting other agencies
3:30 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms
5:09 a.m. — S. Garfield Ave., animal complaints
7:37 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, assisting other agencies
10:49 a.m. — S. Brule St., harassment
10:50 a.m — W. Sioux Ave., civil/non-criminal
11:18 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
5:14 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property
6:36 p.m. — S. Ree St., family & children
6:37 p.m. — N. Van Buren St., animal/non-domestic
7:46 p.m. — Case Dr., parking complaint/enforcement
10:15 p.m. — Winchester Dr., intoxicated person
10:20 p.m. — S. Pierre St., intoxicated person
11:59 p.m. — animal missing
Saturday, Oct. 19
12:26 a.m. — E. Church St., animal missing
12:52 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
1:38 a.m — W. Capitol Ave., animal complaints
3:34 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms
12:17 p.m.- E. Dakota Ave., information
12:29 p.m. — Marina Ave., animal complaints
1:32 p.m. — S. Pierre St., disorderly conduct
3:35 p.m. — E. Park St., civil/non-criminal
4:47 p.m. — E. Church St., church fund assistance
5:21 p.m.- E. Humboldt St., property lost
7:30 p.m — E. Erskine St., animal complaints
7:36 p.m — S. Poplar Ave., civil/non-criminal
8:03 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., animal complaints
8:40 p.m. — E. 5th St., fight-public
9:08 p.m.- W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
9:13 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., alarms
9:46 p.m.- N. Poplar Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
11:10 p.m.- Caol-ila Ct., assisting other agencies
Sunday, Oct. 20
12:01 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., intoxicated person
2:42 a.m.- E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
3:52 a.m.- E. Dakota Ave., lock out/lock in
10:52 a.m. — Pasque Dr., civil/non-criminal
11:34 a.m.- N. Jefferson Ave., animal complaints
12:08 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., animal complaints
1:01 a.m. — Pasque Dr., civil/non-criminal
1:10 p.m. — N. Spruce Ave., vandalism
1:48 p.m.- W. 5th St., traffic accident/private property
3:05 p.m.- E. Capitol Ave., animal complaints
4:39 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, citation issued
5:09 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., family & children
5:12 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., public services
5:26 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., civil/non-criminal
6:34 p.m. — Highway 14, animal complaints
7:10 p.m. — S. Central Ave.,, civil/non-criminal
7:35 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
9:07 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
9:49 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
11:31 p.m — E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
