Friday, Oct. 18

1:35 a.m. — S. Poplar Ave., assisting other agencies

3:30 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms

5:09 a.m. — S. Garfield Ave., animal complaints

7:37 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, assisting other agencies

10:49 a.m. — S. Brule St., harassment

10:50 a.m — W. Sioux Ave., civil/non-criminal

11:18 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

5:14 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property

6:36 p.m. — S. Ree St., family & children

6:37 p.m. — N. Van Buren St., animal/non-domestic

7:46 p.m. — Case Dr., parking complaint/enforcement

10:15 p.m. — Winchester Dr., intoxicated person

10:20 p.m. — S. Pierre St., intoxicated person

11:59 p.m. — animal missing

Saturday, Oct. 19

12:26 a.m. — E. Church St., animal missing

12:52 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies

1:38 a.m — W. Capitol Ave., animal complaints

3:34 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms

12:17 p.m.- E. Dakota Ave., information

12:29 p.m. — Marina Ave., animal complaints

1:32 p.m. — S. Pierre St., disorderly conduct

3:35 p.m. — E. Park St., civil/non-criminal

4:47 p.m. — E. Church St., church fund assistance

5:21 p.m.- E. Humboldt St., property lost

7:30 p.m — E. Erskine St., animal complaints

7:36 p.m — S. Poplar Ave., civil/non-criminal

8:03 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., animal complaints

8:40 p.m. — E. 5th St., fight-public

9:08 p.m.- W. Sioux Ave., welfare check

9:13 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., alarms

9:46 p.m.- N. Poplar Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

11:10 p.m.- Caol-ila Ct., assisting other agencies

Sunday, Oct. 20

12:01 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., intoxicated person

2:42 a.m.- E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

3:52 a.m.- E. Dakota Ave., lock out/lock in

10:52 a.m. — Pasque Dr., civil/non-criminal

11:34 a.m.- N. Jefferson Ave., animal complaints

12:08 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., animal complaints

1:01 a.m. — Pasque Dr., civil/non-criminal

1:10 p.m. — N. Spruce Ave., vandalism

1:48 p.m.- W. 5th St., traffic accident/private property

3:05 p.m.- E. Capitol Ave., animal complaints

4:39 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, citation issued

5:09 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., family & children

5:12 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., public services

5:26 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., civil/non-criminal

6:34 p.m. — Highway 14, animal complaints

7:10 p.m. — S. Central Ave.,, civil/non-criminal

7:35 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check

9:07 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person

9:49 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person

11:31 p.m — E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

