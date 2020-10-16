Wednesday, Oct. 14

  • 12:31 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms
  • 5:26 a.m. — E. Missouri Ave., public services
  • 9:55 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
  • 10:15 a.m. — W. 7th St., animal complaints
  • 10:28 a.m. — Edgewater Dr., assisting other agencies
  • 12:00 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., welfare check
  • 1:48 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic accident/non-report, unfounded
  • 3:18 p.m. — E. Park St., theft
  • 4:20 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
  • 5:05 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., disorderly conduct
  • 6:42 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic complaint
  • 7:30 p.m. — Mars St., animal complaints, unfounded
  • 7:39 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
  • 10:54 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms
  • 10:57 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., found property
  • 11:50 p.m. — Abbey Road, parking complaint/enforcement

Thursday, Oct. 15

  • 12:35 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct
  • 9:05 a.m. — E. Hustan Ave., assisting other agencies
  • 9:55 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., prisoner transport
  • 10:47 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/private property
  • 11:12 a.m. — E. 4th St., traffic complaint
  • 5:11 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., theft, inactive case
  • 6:06 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., theft, citation issued
  • 6:31 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., found property
  • 7:52 p.m. — Marina Ave., information
  • 8:41 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., theft

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

