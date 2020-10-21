Monday, Oct. 19
10:47 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
11:13 a.m. — N. Highland Ave., welfare check
2:11 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check
2:33 p.m. — S. Pierre St., traffic accident/state/no injury
2:50 p.m. — N. Madison Ave., missing person-juvenile
2:52 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., public services
5:24 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, unfounded
5:26 p.m. — E. Missouri Ave., theft, verbal warning
5:31 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., welfare check
6:35 p.m. — E. Park St., traffic accident/city report
7:56 p.m. — Cambridge Dr., suspicious person-vehicle
8:01 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
10:16 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., information
Tuesday, Oct. 20
6:36 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms
9:33 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
10:27 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms
11:18 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies, unfounded
2:59 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
3:31 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., found property
3:34 p.m. — S. Tyler Ave., assisting other agencies
10:48 p.m. — S. Jackson Ave., welfare check
10:49 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., found property
11:41 p.m. — E. Irwin St., animal complaints
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.