Monday, Oct. 19

10:47 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

11:13 a.m. — N. Highland Ave., welfare check

2:11 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check

2:33 p.m. — S. Pierre St., traffic accident/state/no injury

2:50 p.m. — N. Madison Ave., missing person-juvenile

2:52 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., public services

5:24 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, unfounded

5:26 p.m. — E. Missouri Ave., theft, verbal warning

5:31 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., welfare check

6:35 p.m. — E. Park St., traffic accident/city report

7:56 p.m. — Cambridge Dr., suspicious person-vehicle

8:01 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies

10:16 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., information

Tuesday, Oct. 20

6:36 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms

9:33 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies

10:27 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms

11:18 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies, unfounded

2:59 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies

3:31 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., found property

3:34 p.m. — S. Tyler Ave., assisting other agencies

10:48 p.m. — S. Jackson Ave., welfare check

10:49 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., found property

11:41 p.m. — E. Irwin St., animal complaints

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments