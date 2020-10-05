Friday, Oct. 2
12:47 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
3:32 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., harassment
4:01 a.m. — S. Pierre St., parking complaint/enforcement
5:10 a.m. — N. Highland Ave., civil/non-criminal
9:15 a.m. — S. Henry St., found property
9:43 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check
11:00 a.m. — W. Prospect Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
1:34 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., information
2:41 p.m. — E. Park St., harassment
4:14 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., traffic accident/city report
4:35 p.m. — E. S.D. Hwy. 34, public services
5:22 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., fraud
5:48 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies
6:17 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., fraud
9:08 p.m. — E. 5th St., civil/non criminal
10:45 p.m. — S. Jackson Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
11:42 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
Saturday, Oct. 3
12:36 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
12:42 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
12:51 a.m. — N. Highland Ave., disorderly conduct
3:01 a.m. — Lakeview Ct., assisting other agencies
5:13 a.m. — U.S. Hwy. 14, traffic accident/city/deer
5:38 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
8:00 a.m. — S. Coteau St., parking complaint/enforcement
9:45 a.m. — W. Elizabeth St., missing person-juvenile
11:08 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non criminal
11:36 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., civil/non criminal
1:17 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., information
3:19 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., 911 hang up/misdial
5:35 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
7:04 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., found property
7:20 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct
7:40 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., civil/non criminal
8:09 p.m. — Lancaster Pl., traffic complaint
8:41 p.m. — E. 5th St., vandalism, unfounded
9:59 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
10:47 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., animal complaints
11:31 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
Sunday, Oct. 4
1:08 a.m. — E. 5th St., information, unfounded
3:52 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms, unfounded
4:00 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
4:04 a.m. — S. Central Ave., found property
7:25 a.m. — E. 4th St., traffic accident/non-report
8:24 a.m. — Fillmore St., parking complaint/enforcement
8:30 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., found property
9:00 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal found, verbal warning
9:23 a.m. — N. Airport Rd., alarms
10:47 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., civil/non criminal
11:47 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal found
11:58 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., warrant/summons/detainer
12:30 p.m. — E. Summit Ave., public services
2:37 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., family & children
4:32 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.