Friday, Oct. 2

12:47 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

3:32 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., harassment

4:01 a.m. — S. Pierre St., parking complaint/enforcement

5:10 a.m. — N. Highland Ave., civil/non-criminal

9:15 a.m. — S. Henry St., found property

9:43 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check

11:00 a.m. — W. Prospect Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

1:34 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., information

2:41 p.m. — E. Park St., harassment

4:14 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., traffic accident/city report

4:35 p.m. — E. S.D. Hwy. 34, public services

5:22 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., fraud

5:48 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies

6:17 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., fraud

9:08 p.m. — E. 5th St., civil/non criminal

10:45 p.m. — S. Jackson Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

11:42 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

Saturday, Oct. 3

12:36 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies

12:42 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

12:51 a.m. — N. Highland Ave., disorderly conduct

3:01 a.m. — Lakeview Ct., assisting other agencies

5:13 a.m. — U.S. Hwy. 14, traffic accident/city/deer

5:38 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

8:00 a.m. — S. Coteau St., parking complaint/enforcement

9:45 a.m. — W. Elizabeth St., missing person-juvenile

11:08 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non criminal

11:36 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., civil/non criminal

1:17 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., information

3:19 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., 911 hang up/misdial

5:35 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check

7:04 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., found property

7:20 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct

7:40 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., civil/non criminal

8:09 p.m. — Lancaster Pl., traffic complaint

8:41 p.m. — E. 5th St., vandalism, unfounded

9:59 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person

10:47 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., animal complaints

11:31 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies

Sunday, Oct. 4

1:08 a.m. — E. 5th St., information, unfounded

3:52 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms, unfounded

4:00 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person

4:04 a.m. — S. Central Ave., found property

7:25 a.m. — E. 4th St., traffic accident/non-report

8:24 a.m. — Fillmore St., parking complaint/enforcement

8:30 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., found property

9:00 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal found, verbal warning

9:23 a.m. — N. Airport Rd., alarms

10:47 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., civil/non criminal

11:47 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal found

11:58 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., warrant/summons/detainer

12:30 p.m. — E. Summit Ave., public services

2:37 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., family & children

4:32 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

