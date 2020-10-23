Wednesday, Oct. 21
8:36 a.m. — S. Polk Ave., assisting other agencies
3:36 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., traffic complaint
4:26 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., animal found, animal impounded
4:29 p.m. — S. Cleveland Ave., traffic complaint
5:45 p.m. — E. Erskine St., animal missing
8:32 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., animal complaints
11:02 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., domestic/no assault
Thursday, Oct.. 22
12:40 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
2:50 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
5:15 a.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., intoxicated person
7:37 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., lost property
8:04 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
8:34 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
10:07 a.m. — N. Jefferson Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
12:58 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., welfare check
3:21 p.m. — E. 7th St., traffic accident/city report, citation issued
3:52 p.m. — Airport Road, information
10:04 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
