Friday, Oct. 23

12:53 a.m. — W. Missouri Ave., disturbing the peace

4:28 a.m. — S. Van Buren Ave., suspicious person-vehicle, unfounded

7:41 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., code enforcement issue

12:43 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued

3:19 p.m. — N. Central Ave., harassment

4:17 p.m. — E. S.D. Hwy. 34, public services

6:16 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check

8:30 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., domestic/no assault

9:28 p.m. — Venus St., welfare check

9:44 p.m. — Norbeck Dr., welfare check

Saturday, Oct. 24

12:36 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., alarms

5:11 a.m. — Hollowood Trl., assisting other agencies

7:28 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies

8:39 a.m. — W. Prospect Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

11:26 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., found property

11:52 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., traffic accident/city report

2:05 p.m. — W. 3rd St., welfare check, unfounded

2:29 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person

2:41 p.m. — Antelope St., animal found, animal released to owner

5:45 p.m. — E. 5th St., animal bite/attack, unfounded

8:45 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., traffic accident/ hit & run, inactive case

10:39 p.m. — Eastgate Ave., intoxicated person

Sunday, Oct. 25

12:58 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., intoxicated person

1:24 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check

2:21 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

3:39 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., motorist assist

8:09 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., code enforcement issue

10:51 a.m. — Airport Road, alarms

1:44 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., welfare check

3:48 p.m. — Hampton Dr., assisting other agencies

6:51 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property

7:10 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments