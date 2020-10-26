Friday, Oct. 23
12:53 a.m. — W. Missouri Ave., disturbing the peace
4:28 a.m. — S. Van Buren Ave., suspicious person-vehicle, unfounded
7:41 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., code enforcement issue
12:43 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
3:19 p.m. — N. Central Ave., harassment
4:17 p.m. — E. S.D. Hwy. 34, public services
6:16 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
8:30 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., domestic/no assault
9:28 p.m. — Venus St., welfare check
9:44 p.m. — Norbeck Dr., welfare check
Saturday, Oct. 24
12:36 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., alarms
5:11 a.m. — Hollowood Trl., assisting other agencies
7:28 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies
8:39 a.m. — W. Prospect Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
11:26 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., found property
11:52 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., traffic accident/city report
2:05 p.m. — W. 3rd St., welfare check, unfounded
2:29 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
2:41 p.m. — Antelope St., animal found, animal released to owner
5:45 p.m. — E. 5th St., animal bite/attack, unfounded
8:45 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., traffic accident/ hit & run, inactive case
10:39 p.m. — Eastgate Ave., intoxicated person
Sunday, Oct. 25
12:58 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., intoxicated person
1:24 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
2:21 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
3:39 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., motorist assist
8:09 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., code enforcement issue
10:51 a.m. — Airport Road, alarms
1:44 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., welfare check
3:48 p.m. — Hampton Dr., assisting other agencies
6:51 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
7:10 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.