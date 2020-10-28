Monday, Oct. 26
8:02 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded
8:57 a.m. — E. Summit Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
9:20 a.m. — N. Central Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
9:54 a.m. — S. Jackson Ave., information
10:57 a.m. — E. Church St., welfare check
11:15 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., information
11:17 a.m. — E. Robinson Ave., welfare check
1:39 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, unfounded
2:09 p.m. — E. Irwin St., theft, unfounded
3:17 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., unknown
5:03 p.m. — E. Church St., church fund assistance
5:18 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., assisting other agencies
5:33 p.m. — Mercury St., chest pain
6:58 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., disorderly conduct
Tuesday, Oct. 27
2:57 a.m. — S. Henry St., welfare check
3:08 a.m. — E. Park St., prowler
7:38 a.m. — S. Garfield Ave., found property
12:00 p.m. — N. Washington Ave., assisting other agencies
12:01 p.m. — Marina Ave., animal/non-domestic
12:12 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
3:18 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., assisting other agencies
3:33 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., disorderly conduct
8:02 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., theft, unfounded
8:20 p.m. — E. Park St., animal complaints, animal released to owner
10:47 p.m. — S. Cleveland Ave., public services
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.