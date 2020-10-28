Monday, Oct. 26

8:02 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded

8:57 a.m. — E. Summit Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

9:20 a.m. — N. Central Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

9:54 a.m. — S. Jackson Ave., information

10:57 a.m. — E. Church St., welfare check

11:15 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., information

11:17 a.m. — E. Robinson Ave., welfare check

1:39 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, unfounded

2:09 p.m. — E. Irwin St., theft, unfounded

3:17 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., unknown

5:03 p.m. — E. Church St., church fund assistance

5:18 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., assisting other agencies

5:33 p.m. — Mercury St., chest pain

6:58 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., disorderly conduct

Tuesday, Oct. 27

2:57 a.m. — S. Henry St., welfare check

3:08 a.m. — E. Park St., prowler

7:38 a.m. — S. Garfield Ave., found property

12:00 p.m. — N. Washington Ave., assisting other agencies

12:01 p.m. — Marina Ave., animal/non-domestic

12:12 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies

3:18 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., assisting other agencies

3:33 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., disorderly conduct

8:02 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., theft, unfounded

8:20 p.m. — E. Park St., animal complaints, animal released to owner

10:47 p.m. — S. Cleveland Ave., public services

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

