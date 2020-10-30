Wednesday, Oct. 28
1:29 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., animal complaints, verbal warning
8:36 a.m. — S. Coteau St., littering
10:45 a.m. — S. Charles St., theft, inactive case
1:31 p.m. — S. Washington Ave., welfare check
4:15 p.m. — E. Park St., information
6:06 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
6:24 p.m. — S. Washington Ave., animal found
7:32 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
8:05 p.m. — Lakewood Dr., mischief, inactive case
Thursday, Oct. 29
12:14 a.m. — Lakewood Dr., theft, inactive case
2:10 p.m. — Baja Dr., welfare check
2:46 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., parking complaint/enforcement, unfounded
3:09 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., trespassing, verbal warning
3:20 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic accident/private property
4:36 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., theft, citation issued
4:59 p.m. — Kennedy Loop, civil/non criminal
8:00 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms, unfounded
8:53 p.m. — Buffalo St., animal complaints, inactive case
9:50 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint
9:58 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., lost property, inactive case
11:05 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
11:22 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.