Wednesday, Oct. 28

1:29 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., animal complaints, verbal warning

8:36 a.m. — S. Coteau St., littering

10:45 a.m. — S. Charles St., theft, inactive case

1:31 p.m. — S. Washington Ave., welfare check

4:15 p.m. — E. Park St., information

6:06 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

6:24 p.m. — S. Washington Ave., animal found

7:32 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

8:05 p.m. — Lakewood Dr., mischief, inactive case

Thursday, Oct. 29

12:14 a.m. — Lakewood Dr., theft, inactive case

2:10 p.m. — Baja Dr., welfare check

2:46 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., parking complaint/enforcement, unfounded

3:09 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., trespassing, verbal warning

3:20 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic accident/private property

4:36 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., theft, citation issued

4:59 p.m. — Kennedy Loop, civil/non criminal

8:00 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms, unfounded

8:53 p.m. — Buffalo St., animal complaints, inactive case

9:50 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint

9:58 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., lost property, inactive case

11:05 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

11:22 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments