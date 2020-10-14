Friday, Oct. 9
4:59 a.m. — S. Washington Ave., mischief, inactive case
8:02 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury
8:47 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., found property
10:10 a.m. — S. Pierre St., mischief, inactive case
11:05 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., theft, inactive case
1:44 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/state/injury, citation issued
1:55 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., information
2:05 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., information
3:28 p.m. — S. Cleveland Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
3:29 p.m. — W. Missouri Ave., fraud
3:44 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., lost property
4:24 p.m. — S. Arthur Ave., welfare check
4:32 p.m. — E. 7th St., disorderly conduct
7:14 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., mischief
7:35 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., animal complaint-deer
7:38 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., trespassing
11:02 p.m. — S. Cleveland Ave., alarms
Saturday, Oct. 10
3:20 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
3:28 a.m. — E. 5th St., parking complaint/enforcement
4:08 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
7:59 a.m. — S. Cleveland Ave., alarms
10:57 a.m. — Lakeview Ct., animal complaints/verbal warning
1:14 p.m. — N. Mellette Ave., traffic complaint
4:02 p.m. — N. Buchanan Ave., disorderly conduct
6:24 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., parking complaint/enforcement
8:45 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., information
10:57 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
Sunday, Oct. 11
5:14 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint
7:13 a.m. — S. Grant Ave., theft
8:03 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/city report
8:16 a.m. — Edgewater Dr., welfare check
9:37 a.m. — S. Central Ave., information
9:40 a.m. — S. Taylor Ave., traffic complaint
10:51 a.m. — S. Garfield Ave., information
11:07 a.m. — S. Central Ave., warrant/summons/detainer
12:49 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check
1:10 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
3:12 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., traffic complaint
3:38 p.m. — E. Park St., information
4:46 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., animal complaints, animal released to owner
5:59 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., traffic complaint
6:57 p.m. — Garfield Ave., animal complaints
8:05 p.m. — Harrison Ave., traffic accident/city/deer
10:36 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., suspicion
Monday, Oct. 12
3:35 a.m. — Dakota Ave., plate check
9:10 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal complaints
1:50 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., civil/non criminal
2:44 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., animal/non-domestic
3:32 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., welfare check
4:04 p.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., 911 hang up/misdial
4:46 p.m. — Pierre Inn & Suites, disorderly conduct
6:18 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., civil/non criminal
8:12 p.m. — Sibert Pl., animal complaints, animal released to owner
8:30 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., welfare check, unfounded
11:52 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
Tuesday, Oct. 13
12:17 a.m. — Kennedy Dr., disturbing the peace, verbal warning
12:45 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms
6:46 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., civil/non criminal
6:59 a.m. — S. Poplar Ave., vandalism, unfounded
7:39 a.m. — E. 4th S.t, suspicious person-vehicle
8:23 a.m. — E. Park St., civil/non criminal
10:20 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
11:07 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., animal missing
11:56 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., animal complaints
12:09 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., animal complaints, animal released to owner
12:34 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., information
1:07 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., disorderly conduct
2:26 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
3:56 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., mischief
4:52 p.m. — E. Church St., traffic accident/hit & run
5:34 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., found property
6:01 p.m. — N. Pierce Ave., information
6:49 p.m. — Lakeview Dr., information
9:50 p.m. — E. Cabot St., assisting other agencies
11:15 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct
11:58 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
