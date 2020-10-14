Friday, Oct. 9

4:59 a.m. — S. Washington Ave., mischief, inactive case

8:02 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury

8:47 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., found property

10:10 a.m. — S. Pierre St., mischief, inactive case

11:05 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., theft, inactive case

1:44 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/state/injury, citation issued

1:55 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., information

2:05 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., information

3:28 p.m. — S. Cleveland Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

3:29 p.m. — W. Missouri Ave., fraud

3:44 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., lost property

4:24 p.m. — S. Arthur Ave., welfare check

4:32 p.m. — E. 7th St., disorderly conduct

7:14 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., mischief

7:35 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., animal complaint-deer

7:38 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., trespassing

11:02 p.m. — S. Cleveland Ave., alarms

Saturday, Oct. 10

3:20 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

3:28 a.m. — E. 5th St., parking complaint/enforcement

4:08 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

7:59 a.m. — S. Cleveland Ave., alarms

10:57 a.m. — Lakeview Ct., animal complaints/verbal warning

1:14 p.m. — N. Mellette Ave., traffic complaint

4:02 p.m. — N. Buchanan Ave., disorderly conduct

6:24 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., parking complaint/enforcement

8:45 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., information

10:57 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued

Sunday, Oct. 11

5:14 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint

7:13 a.m. — S. Grant Ave., theft

8:03 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/city report

8:16 a.m. — Edgewater Dr., welfare check

9:37 a.m. — S. Central Ave., information

9:40 a.m. — S. Taylor Ave., traffic complaint

10:51 a.m. — S. Garfield Ave., information

11:07 a.m. — S. Central Ave., warrant/summons/detainer

12:49 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check

1:10 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies

3:12 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., traffic complaint

3:38 p.m. — E. Park St., information

4:46 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., animal complaints, animal released to owner

5:59 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., traffic complaint

6:57 p.m. — Garfield Ave., animal complaints

8:05 p.m. — Harrison Ave., traffic accident/city/deer

10:36 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., suspicion

Monday, Oct. 12

3:35 a.m. — Dakota Ave., plate check

9:10 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal complaints

1:50 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., civil/non criminal

2:44 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., animal/non-domestic

3:32 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., welfare check

4:04 p.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., 911 hang up/misdial

4:46 p.m. — Pierre Inn & Suites, disorderly conduct

6:18 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., civil/non criminal

8:12 p.m. — Sibert Pl., animal complaints, animal released to owner

8:30 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., welfare check, unfounded

11:52 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

Tuesday, Oct. 13

12:17 a.m. — Kennedy Dr., disturbing the peace, verbal warning

12:45 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms

6:46 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., civil/non criminal

6:59 a.m. — S. Poplar Ave., vandalism, unfounded

7:39 a.m. — E. 4th S.t, suspicious person-vehicle

8:23 a.m. — E. Park St., civil/non criminal

10:20 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

11:07 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., animal missing

11:56 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., animal complaints

12:09 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., animal complaints, animal released to owner

12:34 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., information

1:07 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., disorderly conduct

2:26 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

3:56 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., mischief

4:52 p.m. — E. Church St., traffic accident/hit & run

5:34 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., found property

6:01 p.m. — N. Pierce Ave., information

6:49 p.m. — Lakeview Dr., information

9:50 p.m. — E. Cabot St., assisting other agencies

11:15 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct

11:58 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments