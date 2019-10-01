12:53 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
1:26 a.m. — La Barge Ct., suspicious person/vehicle
2:02 a.m. — E. Humboldt St., domestic/no assault
6:07 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms
8:00 a.m. — Kennedy Dr., family & children
9:04 a.m. — Sheila Dr., trespass
10:16 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., traffic accident/hit & run
11:40 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint
12:24 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property
3:21 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, property/found
5:16 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., welfare check
6:13 p.m. — E. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct
6:31 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non-criminal
11:09 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check
11:20 p.m. — S. Brule St., smoke-odor
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was handled and closed by the responding officer.
