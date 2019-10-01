12:53 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person

1:26 a.m. — La Barge Ct., suspicious person/vehicle

2:02 a.m. — E. Humboldt St., domestic/no assault

6:07 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms

8:00 a.m. — Kennedy Dr., family & children

9:04 a.m. — Sheila Dr., trespass

10:16 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., traffic accident/hit & run

11:40 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint

12:24 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property

3:21 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, property/found

5:16 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., welfare check

6:13 p.m. — E. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct

6:31 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non-criminal

11:09 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check

11:20 p.m. — S. Brule St., smoke-odor

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was handled and closed by the responding officer.

