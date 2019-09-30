Friday, Sept. 27

1:45 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms, officer closed

7:31 a.m. — S. Pawnee St., prowler, officer closed

9:53 a.m.- E. Wells Ave., welfare check, officer closed

10:32 a.m.- S. Adams St., assisting other agencies, officer closed

1:31 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non-criminal, officer closed

1:56 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., property/lost, officer closed

3:16 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check, officer closed

6:24 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct, officer closed

6:31 p.m. — E. 4th St., traffic complaint, officer closed

6:32 p.m. — E. 4th St., welfare check, officer closed

7:06 p.m. — S. Pierre St., suspicious person/vehicle, officer closed

8:03 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., disorderly conduct, officer closed

8:24 p.m. — S. Jackson Ave., animal missing, officer closed

10:10 p.m. E. Wells Ave., harassment, officer closed

11:28 p.m.- N. Harrison Ave., alarms, officer closed

11:50 p.m.-Highway 14, liquor law violation, officer closed

Saturday, Sept. 28

1:38 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms, officer closed

3:11 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms, officer closed

3:48 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., welfare check, officer closed

4:02 a.m. — N. Huron Ave., assisting other agencies, officer closed

4:26 a.m.- N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint, officer closed

12:47 p.m. — S. Central Ave., animal complaints, officer closed

1:34 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., civil/non-criminal, officer closed

5:23 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., welfare check, officer closed

7:35 p.m. — E. Highway 14, alarms, officer closed

8:08 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., information, officer closed

9:06 p.m. — E. Highway 14, alarms, officer closed

Sunday, Sept. 29

12:07 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., information, officer closed

12:14 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms, officer closed

1:36 a.m. — N. Johnson Ave., suspicious person/vehicle, officer closed

10:22 a.m.- E. Park St., assisting other agencies, officer closed

11:12 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies, officer closed

12:15 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check, officer closed

1:45 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., unknown, officer closed

1:49 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non-criminal, officer closed

2:13 p.m. — E. Park St., traffic accident/city report, officer closed

4:58 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., information, officer closed

6:11 p.m. — N. Jackson Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury, officer closed

6:18 p.m. — E. 8th St., civil/non-criminal, officer closed

7:08 p.m. — S. Fort St., animal complaints, officer closed

7:13 p.m. — S. Grant Ave., disorderly conduct, officer closed

9:05 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., disturbing the peace, officer closed

9:58 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., alarms, officer closed

11:00 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., alarms, officer closed

