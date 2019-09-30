Friday, Sept. 27
1:45 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms, officer closed
7:31 a.m. — S. Pawnee St., prowler, officer closed
9:53 a.m.- E. Wells Ave., welfare check, officer closed
10:32 a.m.- S. Adams St., assisting other agencies, officer closed
1:31 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non-criminal, officer closed
1:56 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., property/lost, officer closed
3:16 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check, officer closed
6:24 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct, officer closed
6:31 p.m. — E. 4th St., traffic complaint, officer closed
6:32 p.m. — E. 4th St., welfare check, officer closed
7:06 p.m. — S. Pierre St., suspicious person/vehicle, officer closed
8:03 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., disorderly conduct, officer closed
8:24 p.m. — S. Jackson Ave., animal missing, officer closed
10:10 p.m. E. Wells Ave., harassment, officer closed
11:28 p.m.- N. Harrison Ave., alarms, officer closed
11:50 p.m.-Highway 14, liquor law violation, officer closed
Saturday, Sept. 28
1:38 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms, officer closed
3:11 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms, officer closed
3:48 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., welfare check, officer closed
4:02 a.m. — N. Huron Ave., assisting other agencies, officer closed
4:26 a.m.- N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint, officer closed
12:47 p.m. — S. Central Ave., animal complaints, officer closed
1:34 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., civil/non-criminal, officer closed
5:23 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., welfare check, officer closed
7:35 p.m. — E. Highway 14, alarms, officer closed
8:08 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., information, officer closed
9:06 p.m. — E. Highway 14, alarms, officer closed
Sunday, Sept. 29
12:07 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., information, officer closed
12:14 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms, officer closed
1:36 a.m. — N. Johnson Ave., suspicious person/vehicle, officer closed
10:22 a.m.- E. Park St., assisting other agencies, officer closed
11:12 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies, officer closed
12:15 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check, officer closed
1:45 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., unknown, officer closed
1:49 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non-criminal, officer closed
2:13 p.m. — E. Park St., traffic accident/city report, officer closed
4:58 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., information, officer closed
6:11 p.m. — N. Jackson Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury, officer closed
6:18 p.m. — E. 8th St., civil/non-criminal, officer closed
7:08 p.m. — S. Fort St., animal complaints, officer closed
7:13 p.m. — S. Grant Ave., disorderly conduct, officer closed
9:05 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., disturbing the peace, officer closed
9:58 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., alarms, officer closed
11:00 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., alarms, officer closed
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.