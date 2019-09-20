  • 12:07 a.m. - E. SD Highway 34, assisting other agencies, officer closed
  • 4:02 a.m. - W. Prospect Ave., intoxicated person, officer closed
  • 4:39 a.m. - W. 2nd St., suspicious person-vehicle, officer closed
  • 10:02 a.m. - E. Erskine St, mischief, officer closed
  • 10:20 a.m. - E. Franklin St., domestic/family dispute, officer closed
  • 10:37 a.m. - N. Harrison Ave., alarms, officer closed
  • 2:15 p.m. - Willow St., welfare check, officer closed
  • 2:45 p.m. - E. Capitol Ave., animal complaints, officer closed
  • 3:02 p.m. - Humboldt Ave., assisting other agencies, officer closed
  • 4:50 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., welfare check, officer closed
  • 5:12 p.m. - W. 2nd St., mischief, officer closed
  • 6:19 p.m. - S Harrison Ave., signal 2 citation, issued
  • 6:52 p.m. - S Yankton Ave., animal found, officer closed
  • 7:08 p.m. - traffic enforcement, citation issued
  • 9:38 p.m. - S Central Ave., civil/non-criminal, officer closed

