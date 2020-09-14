Friday, September 11

4:27 a.m. — S. Pierre St., parking complaint/enforcement

7:51 a.m. — S. Chapelle St., traffic accident/city report

9:32 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check

11:21 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, public services

11:32 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, public services

11:42 a.m. —W. Pleasant Dr., theft, case inactive

1:20 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., lost property

1:24 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

2:11 p.m. — Bulow Dr., civil/non-criminal

2:32 p.m. — S. Jefferson Ave., disorderly conduct

3:18 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/city report

3:34 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., information

5:23 p.m. — West End Farm, assisting other agencies

5:42 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., welfare check

6:06 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., animal complaints

6:45 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal complaints

8:28 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., disturbing the peace

9:12 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., animal complaints, animal released to owner

10:00 p.m. — Polaris Ave., missing person- juvenile

Saturday, September 12

12:38 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies

2:01 a.m. — S. Pierre St., intoxicated person

11:06 a.m. — Sheila Dr., extra patrol

11:26 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

12:16 p.m. — Marina Ave., theft, unfounded

12:38 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., mischief, unfounded

12:55 p.m. — S. Central Ave., welfare check

2:59 p.m. — E. Missouri Ave., assisting other agencies

3:08 p.m. — S. Lowell Pl., traffic complaint

3:22 p.m. — S. Highland Ave., traffic complaint

3:22 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., animal complaints, verbal warning

3:25 p.m. — Hwy. 14, traffic complaint

4:22 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., theft

4:40 p.m. — S. Washington Ave., found property

4:59 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check

7:11 p.m. — S. Central Ave., welfare check

7:14 p.m. — W. Missouri Ave., parking complaint/enforcement, verbal warning

7:33 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

8:10 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct

9:37 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded

9:47 p.m. — N. Washington Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

10:10 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., missing person- juvenile

11:12 p.m. — S. Pierre St., disorderly conduct

Sunday, September 13

12:57 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., animal complaints, verbal warning

1:30 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., curfew- verbal warning

2:46 a.m. — Kennedy Dr., domestic/family dispute

4:11 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms, unfounded

6:12 a.m. — E. Park Ave., assisting other agencies

7:25 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint

12:03 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded

12:36 p.m. — E. Kay St., welfare check

2:39 p.m. E. Park St., information

3:07 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint

3:29 p.m. — SD Highway 1806, assisting other agencies

5:41 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., mischief

6:41 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies

7:36 p.m. — Venus St., welfare check

10:47 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

