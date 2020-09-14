Friday, September 11
4:27 a.m. — S. Pierre St., parking complaint/enforcement
7:51 a.m. — S. Chapelle St., traffic accident/city report
9:32 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check
11:21 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, public services
11:32 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, public services
11:42 a.m. —W. Pleasant Dr., theft, case inactive
1:20 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., lost property
1:24 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
2:11 p.m. — Bulow Dr., civil/non-criminal
2:32 p.m. — S. Jefferson Ave., disorderly conduct
3:18 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/city report
3:34 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., information
5:23 p.m. — West End Farm, assisting other agencies
5:42 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., welfare check
6:06 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., animal complaints
6:45 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal complaints
8:28 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., disturbing the peace
9:12 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., animal complaints, animal released to owner
10:00 p.m. — Polaris Ave., missing person- juvenile
Saturday, September 12
12:38 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
2:01 a.m. — S. Pierre St., intoxicated person
11:06 a.m. — Sheila Dr., extra patrol
11:26 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
12:16 p.m. — Marina Ave., theft, unfounded
12:38 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., mischief, unfounded
12:55 p.m. — S. Central Ave., welfare check
2:59 p.m. — E. Missouri Ave., assisting other agencies
3:08 p.m. — S. Lowell Pl., traffic complaint
3:22 p.m. — S. Highland Ave., traffic complaint
3:22 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., animal complaints, verbal warning
3:25 p.m. — Hwy. 14, traffic complaint
4:22 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., theft
4:40 p.m. — S. Washington Ave., found property
4:59 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
7:11 p.m. — S. Central Ave., welfare check
7:14 p.m. — W. Missouri Ave., parking complaint/enforcement, verbal warning
7:33 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
8:10 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct
9:37 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded
9:47 p.m. — N. Washington Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
10:10 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., missing person- juvenile
11:12 p.m. — S. Pierre St., disorderly conduct
Sunday, September 13
12:57 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., animal complaints, verbal warning
1:30 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., curfew- verbal warning
2:46 a.m. — Kennedy Dr., domestic/family dispute
4:11 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms, unfounded
6:12 a.m. — E. Park Ave., assisting other agencies
7:25 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint
12:03 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded
12:36 p.m. — E. Kay St., welfare check
2:39 p.m. E. Park St., information
3:07 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint
3:29 p.m. — SD Highway 1806, assisting other agencies
5:41 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., mischief
6:41 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies
7:36 p.m. — Venus St., welfare check
10:47 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.