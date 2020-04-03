7:34 a.m. - E. 4th St., alarms

8:56 a.m. - E. Wells Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury

9:37 a.m. - W. Capitol Ave., traffic accident/city report

9:39 a.m. - N. Euclid Ave., traffic accident/city report

9:41 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., alarms

10:15 a.m. - UPS Rd., assisting other agencies

10:25 a.m. - N. Buchanan Ave., motorist assist

2:48 p.m. - E. Park St., all other

4:43 p.m. - W. Elizabeth St., traffic complaint

5:25 p.m. - E. Broadway Ave., property found

6:11 p.m. - Lee Hill Rd., family & children

6:50 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., alarms

8:49 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies

10:14 p.m. - S. Henry Ave., disorderly conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

