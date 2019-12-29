Thursday, Dec. 26

6:15 a.m. N Huron Ave, Animal Complaints

1:41 p.m. W Prospect Ave, Animal Missing

2:15 p.m. S Jefferson Ave, Suspicious Person-Vehicle

3:07 p.m. S Garfield Ave, Property/Found Officer

5:41 p.m. E Wells, Information Officer

6:01 p.m. Callaway Ct, Parking Complaint/Enforcement

7:08 p.m. E Church St, Traffic Accident/State/No Injury

Friday, Dec. 27

2:20 a.m. E 5th St, Domestic/Family dispute

2:42 a.m. W Pleasant Dr, Assisting other agencies

4:39 a.m. Edgewater Dr, Suspicious person-vehicle

Tags

Load comments