Thursday, Dec. 26
6:15 a.m. N Huron Ave, Animal Complaints
1:41 p.m. W Prospect Ave, Animal Missing
2:15 p.m. S Jefferson Ave, Suspicious Person-Vehicle
3:07 p.m. S Garfield Ave, Property/Found Officer
5:41 p.m. E Wells, Information Officer
6:01 p.m. Callaway Ct, Parking Complaint/Enforcement
7:08 p.m. E Church St, Traffic Accident/State/No Injury
Friday, Dec. 27
2:20 a.m. E 5th St, Domestic/Family dispute
2:42 a.m. W Pleasant Dr, Assisting other agencies
4:39 a.m. Edgewater Dr, Suspicious person-vehicle
