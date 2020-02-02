12:17 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., welfare check

1:05 a.m. — Marina Ave., disorderly conduct

6:52 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

10:26 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., assisting other agencies

11:24 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, traffic accident/private property

3:54 p.m. — Bulow Dr., parking complaint/enforcement

7:12 p.m. — E. 8th St., civil/non-criminal

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments