Thursday, Nov. 28

12:51 a.m. — Deadwood St., assisting other agencies

4:19 a.m. — Woodridge Dr., welfare check

8:37 a.m. — S. Roosevelt Ave., animal/non-domestic

10:43 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, family & children

3:06 p.m. — Sheila Dr., civil/non-criminal

Friday, Nov. 29

1:34 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

2:28 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., intoxicated person

10:55 a.m. — S. Pierre St., welfare check

11:44 a.m. — S. Ree St., convulsions/seizures

12:11 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, information

12:59 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., animal complaints

1:51 p.m. — Highway 14, animal complaints

2:25 p.m. — N. Willow Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

2:40 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., information

6:17 p.m. — E. Park St., animal complaints

7:47 p.m. — W. 3rd St., welfare check

10:48 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person

Saturday, Nov. 30

12:07 a.m. — S. Pierre St., intoxicated person

12:41 a.m — S. Pierre St., fight (public)

12:57 a.m. — E. 5th St., suspicious person-vehicle

1:36 a.m. — E. 5th St., disorderly conduct

2:06 a.m. — S. Pierre St., information

4:44 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct

9:34 a.m. — SD Highway 1804, traffic accident/city report

10:14 a.m. — S. Garfield Ave., motorist assist

11:50 a.m. — S. Pierce Ave., assisting other agencies

2:48 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., disorderly conduct

4:59 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/city report

6:52 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., welfare check

7:38 p.m. — E. Park St., missing person-adult

9:21 p.m. — E. Hustan Ave., traffic complaint

9:39 p.m. — S. Jefferson Ave., animal complaints

9:51 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

10:14 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., traffic accident/city report

Sunday, Dec. 1

12:01 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct

3:41 a.m. — Mars St., missing person-adult

6:44 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., civil/non-criminal

9:07 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, traffic complaint

12:42 p.m. — Airport Rd., property lost

1:09 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., animal call

1:22 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

3:51 p.m — Walleye Dr., harassment

4:18 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/city report

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments