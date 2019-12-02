Thursday, Nov. 28
12:51 a.m. — Deadwood St., assisting other agencies
4:19 a.m. — Woodridge Dr., welfare check
8:37 a.m. — S. Roosevelt Ave., animal/non-domestic
10:43 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, family & children
3:06 p.m. — Sheila Dr., civil/non-criminal
Friday, Nov. 29
1:34 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
2:28 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., intoxicated person
10:55 a.m. — S. Pierre St., welfare check
11:44 a.m. — S. Ree St., convulsions/seizures
12:11 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, information
12:59 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., animal complaints
1:51 p.m. — Highway 14, animal complaints
2:25 p.m. — N. Willow Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
2:40 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., information
6:17 p.m. — E. Park St., animal complaints
7:47 p.m. — W. 3rd St., welfare check
10:48 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
Saturday, Nov. 30
12:07 a.m. — S. Pierre St., intoxicated person
12:41 a.m — S. Pierre St., fight (public)
12:57 a.m. — E. 5th St., suspicious person-vehicle
1:36 a.m. — E. 5th St., disorderly conduct
2:06 a.m. — S. Pierre St., information
4:44 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct
9:34 a.m. — SD Highway 1804, traffic accident/city report
10:14 a.m. — S. Garfield Ave., motorist assist
11:50 a.m. — S. Pierce Ave., assisting other agencies
2:48 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., disorderly conduct
4:59 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/city report
6:52 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., welfare check
7:38 p.m. — E. Park St., missing person-adult
9:21 p.m. — E. Hustan Ave., traffic complaint
9:39 p.m. — S. Jefferson Ave., animal complaints
9:51 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
10:14 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., traffic accident/city report
Sunday, Dec. 1
12:01 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct
3:41 a.m. — Mars St., missing person-adult
6:44 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., civil/non-criminal
9:07 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, traffic complaint
12:42 p.m. — Airport Rd., property lost
1:09 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., animal call
1:22 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
3:51 p.m — Walleye Dr., harassment
4:18 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/city report
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
