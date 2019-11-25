3:34 a.m. — S. Brule St., disorderly conduct
4:07 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies
9:18 p.m. — Marina Ave., family & children
10:52 a.m. — Kennedy Dr., alarms
10:58 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., animal found
12:02 p.m. — E. Elizabeth st., suspicious person-vehicle
12:09 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check
3:20 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
4:36 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., civil/non-criminal
6:19 p.m. — Airport Rd., alarms
7:53 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., harassment
8:37 p.m — N. Pierce Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
10:10 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
11:00 p.m. — Kennedy Dr., animal complaints
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
