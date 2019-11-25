3:34 a.m. — S. Brule St., disorderly conduct

4:07 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies

9:18 p.m. — Marina Ave., family & children

10:52 a.m. — Kennedy Dr., alarms

10:58 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., animal found

12:02 p.m. — E. Elizabeth st., suspicious person-vehicle

12:09 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check

3:20 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

4:36 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., civil/non-criminal

6:19 p.m. — Airport Rd., alarms

7:53 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., harassment

8:37 p.m — N. Pierce Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

10:10 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

11:00 p.m. — Kennedy Dr., animal complaints

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments