1:28 a.m. - W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
1:56 a.m. - E. Wells Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
2:52 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., alarms
4:23 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., alarms
5:13 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., alarms
8:23 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
9:50 a.m. - N. Euclid Ave., public services
9:57 a.m. - Flag Mountain Dr., intoxicated person
12:55 p.m. - N. Grand Ave., animal missing
1:20 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., warrant/summons/detainer
3:56 p.m. - E. Missouri Ave., civil/non-criminal
5:46 p.m. - S. Monroe Ave., property found
5:58 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
6:10 p.m. - E. Park St., alarms
6:34 p.m. - S. Pierre St., traffic complaint
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
