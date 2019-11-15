1:28 a.m. - W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

1:56 a.m. - E. Wells Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

2:52 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., alarms

4:23 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., alarms

5:13 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., alarms

8:23 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property

9:50 a.m. - N. Euclid Ave., public services

9:57 a.m. - Flag Mountain Dr., intoxicated person

12:55 p.m. - N. Grand Ave., animal missing

1:20 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., warrant/summons/detainer

3:56 p.m. - E. Missouri Ave., civil/non-criminal

5:46 p.m. - S. Monroe Ave., property found

5:58 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies

6:10 p.m. - E. Park St., alarms

6:34 p.m. - S. Pierre St., traffic complaint

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

