12:59 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., disturbing the peace
12:15 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
2:20 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., property found
2:24 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
3:30 p.m. — N. Yankton Ave., welfare check
4:40 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/private property
5:12 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., alarms
5:26 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., intoxicated person
7:12 p.m. — E. Seneca St., civil/non-criminal
7:38 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
8:15 p.m. — S. Washington Ave., mischief, unfounded
9:47 p.m. — E. Irwin St., animal complaint, unfounded
10:26 p.m. — E. Cabot St., animal missing
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.