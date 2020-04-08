12:59 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., disturbing the peace

12:15 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies

2:20 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., property found

2:24 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

3:30 p.m. — N. Yankton Ave., welfare check

4:40 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/private property

5:12 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., alarms

5:26 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., intoxicated person

7:12 p.m. — E. Seneca St., civil/non-criminal

7:38 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies

8:15 p.m. — S. Washington Ave., mischief, unfounded

9:47 p.m. — E. Irwin St., animal complaint, unfounded

10:26 p.m. — E. Cabot St., animal missing

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

