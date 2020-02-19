4:39 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury

8:43 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., narcotics & drugs

3:14 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic accident/city report, citation issued

4:23 p.m. — S. Adams St., narcotics & drugs

6:28 p.m. — S. Robert St., traffic complaint

6:43 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., fraud

10:25 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

10:28 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., civil/non-criminal

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

