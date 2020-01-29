7:17 a.m. — Lowell Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

9:30 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check

9:57 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

10:25 a.m. — S. Poplar Ave., missing person-adult

10:59 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check

11:11 a.m. — S. Pierre St., traffic accident/state/no injury

4:12 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., assisting other agencies

5:18 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., welfare check

5:44 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., public services

8:42 p.m. — E. 4th St., animal call

10:06 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct

10:48 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments