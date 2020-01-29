7:17 a.m. — Lowell Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
9:30 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
9:57 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
10:25 a.m. — S. Poplar Ave., missing person-adult
10:59 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
11:11 a.m. — S. Pierre St., traffic accident/state/no injury
4:12 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., assisting other agencies
5:18 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., welfare check
5:44 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., public services
8:42 p.m. — E. 4th St., animal call
10:06 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct
10:48 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.