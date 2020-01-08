1:47 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
2:01 a.m. — Crested Ave., missing person-adult
5:30 a.m. — S. Pierre St., animal complaint
9:36 a.m. — E. Church St., property found
10:53 a.m. — S. Brule St., public services
11:49 a.m. — N. Jackson Ave., harassment
1:08 p.m. — W. Missouri Ave., property found
2:11 p.m. — S. Washington Ave., property found
3:28 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
3:46 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint
5:02 p.m. — Sheila Dr., civil/non-criminal
5:15 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., church fund assistance
8:20 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
8:31 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., traffic complaint
8:41 p.m. — S. Madison Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.