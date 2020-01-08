1:47 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

2:01 a.m. — Crested Ave., missing person-adult

5:30 a.m. — S. Pierre St., animal complaint

9:36 a.m. — E. Church St., property found

10:53 a.m. — S. Brule St., public services

11:49 a.m. — N. Jackson Ave., harassment

1:08 p.m. — W. Missouri Ave., property found

2:11 p.m. — S. Washington Ave., property found

3:28 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

3:46 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint

5:02 p.m. — Sheila Dr., civil/non-criminal

5:15 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., church fund assistance

8:20 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

8:31 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., traffic complaint

8:41 p.m. — S. Madison Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

