3:15 a.m. — S. Poplar Ave., intoxicated person

3:39 a.m. — S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct

1:58 p.m. — E. Church St., traffic accident/private property

4:04 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., CPR

6:56 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments