Tuesday, Mar. 3

3:47 a.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct

7:37 a.m. - Euclid Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury

Wednesday, Mar. 4

1:29 a.m. - N. Euclid Ave., domestic/no assault

1:43 a.m. - Grant St., traffic accident/state/no injury

7:26 a.m. - E. SD Highway 34, church fund assistance

8:36 a.m. - N. Oneida Ave., missing person-juvenile

11:54 a.m. - Flag Mountain Dr., field-initiated activity

12:57 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies

1:33 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., civil/non-criminal

2:30 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., signal 2

4:12 p.m. - E. SD Highway 34, public services

7:40 p.m. - N. Poplar Ave., disorderly conduct, unfounded

8:03 p.m. - S. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

