Tuesday, Mar. 3
3:47 a.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct
7:37 a.m. - Euclid Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury
Wednesday, Mar. 4
1:29 a.m. - N. Euclid Ave., domestic/no assault
1:43 a.m. - Grant St., traffic accident/state/no injury
7:26 a.m. - E. SD Highway 34, church fund assistance
8:36 a.m. - N. Oneida Ave., missing person-juvenile
11:54 a.m. - Flag Mountain Dr., field-initiated activity
12:57 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies
1:33 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., civil/non-criminal
2:30 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., signal 2
4:12 p.m. - E. SD Highway 34, public services
7:40 p.m. - N. Poplar Ave., disorderly conduct, unfounded
8:03 p.m. - S. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
