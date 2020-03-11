2:56 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., all other

7:14 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check

7:31 a.m. — Crested Ave., missing person-adult, unfounded

1:25 p.m. — S. Van Buren Ave., assisting other agencies

2:12 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., information

3:13 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., burglary, inactive case

4:20 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., all other, inactive case

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

