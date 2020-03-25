10:06 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., alarms
10:18 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, unfounded
11:34 a.m. - W. US Highway 14, assisting other agencies
12:42 p.m. - E. Capitol Ave., theft, unfounded
4:44 p.m. - S. Cleveland Ave., alarms
4:52 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., narcotics & drugs
8:02 p.m. - S. Poplar Ave., extra patrol
10:06 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., information
10:27 p.m. - N. Euclid Ave., welfare check
10:56 p.m. - E. 5th St., disorderly conduct
11:55 p.m. - E. 5th St., disorderly conduct
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.