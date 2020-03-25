10:06 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., alarms

10:18 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, unfounded

11:34 a.m. - W. US Highway 14, assisting other agencies

12:42 p.m. - E. Capitol Ave., theft, unfounded

4:44 p.m. - S. Cleveland Ave., alarms

4:52 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., narcotics & drugs

8:02 p.m. - S. Poplar Ave., extra patrol

10:06 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., information

10:27 p.m. - N. Euclid Ave., welfare check

10:56 p.m. - E. 5th St., disorderly conduct

11:55 p.m. - E. 5th St., disorderly conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments