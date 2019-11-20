1:42 a.m. - Clarice Dr., lock out/lock in
7:57 a.m. - E. Capitol Ave., traffic accident/city report
8:37 a.m. - Marina Ave., welfare check
10:08 a.m. - E. Broadway Ave., missing person- juvenile
10:43 a.m. - S. Central Ave., mischief
11:24 a.m. - S. Ree St., welfare check
1:03 p.m. - Orion Ave., civil/non-criminal
1:09 p.m. - Marina Ave., harassment
2:34 p.m. - S. Robert St., domestic/family dispute
3:14 p.m. - E. 8th St., accident
4:55 p.m. - E. Church St., welfare check
5:11 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint
6:24 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
10:58 p.m. - N. Euclid Ave., welfare check
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
