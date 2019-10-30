3:23 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
3:37 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
4:55 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., alarms
5:46 a.m. — S. Taylor Ave., assisting other agencies
8:55 a.m. — E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies
12:08 p.m. — E. 8th St., disorderly conduct
1:11 p.m. — S. Pierre St., traffic accident/state/no injury
2:02 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., information
2:37 p.m. — N. Taylor Ave., fraud
3:29 p.m. — E. 5th St., information
4:46 p.m. — W. 2nd St., assisting other agencies
4:55 p.m. — Kennedy Dr., welfare check
6:38 p.m. — E. 8th St., civil/non-criminal
7:24 p.m. — N. Central Ave., animal/non-domestic
10:16 p.m. — Green Grass Rd., assisting other agencies
11:00 p.m — Flag Mountain Dr., suspicious person-vehicle
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
