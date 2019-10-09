7:52 a.m. — S. Taylor Ave., information
8:36 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
10:26 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., information
12:36 p.m.- Clarice Dr., missing person-adult
3:18 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, property found
10:13 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, assisting other agencies
10:16 p.m. — S. Yankton Ave., assisting other agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, all calls were closed by the responding officer.
