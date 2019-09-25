3:36 a.m.- Poppy Place, assisting other agencies, officer closed
8:26 a.m.- E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies, officer closed
9:13 a.m.- E. 8th St., welfare check, officer closed
9:33 a.m.- W. Pleasant Dr., disturbing the peace, officer closed
9:36 a.m.- E. Capitol Ave., information, officer closed
10:09 a.m.- W. Sioux Ave., traumatic injuries, officer closed
12:09 p.m.- Kennedy Dr., assisting other agencies, officer closed
1:20 p.m.- E. Dakota Ave., trespass, officer closed
3:00 p.m.- E. Sioux Ave., property/found, officer closed
5:17 p.m.- E. Broadway Ave., animal complaints, officer closed
7:42 p.m -. E. Capitol Ave., harassment, officer closed
9:42 p.m - W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct, officer closed
11:06 p.m. - N. Euclid Ave., intoxicated person, officer closed
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.