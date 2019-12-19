8:03 a.m. — E. 2nd Ave., public services

8:42 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., assisting other agencies

9:09 a.m. — S. Pierre St., traffic accident/city report

10:37 a.m.- Parkwood Dr., lock out/ lock in

11:21 a.m. — E. Church St., smoke odor

11:51 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, civil/non-criminal

12:06 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property

3:42 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., welfare check

4:49 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., civil/non-criminal

6:13 p.m. — E. Church St., harassment

6:50 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., extra patrol

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

