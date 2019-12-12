12:57 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., property found
7:54 a..m. — E. Erskine Ave., traffic accident/state/injury, citation issued
8:00 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies
10:00 a.m .- N. Euclid Ave., property found
10:17 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., property lost
2:51 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
3:02 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., information
4:48 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint
5:40 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., property found
5:49 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., public services
7:13 p.m. — Kennedy Dr., welfare check
8:15 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
