12:57 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., property found

7:54 a..m. — E. Erskine Ave., traffic accident/state/injury, citation issued

8:00 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies

10:00 a.m .- N. Euclid Ave., property found

10:17 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., property lost

2:51 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check

3:02 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., information

4:48 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint

5:40 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., property found

5:49 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., public services

7:13 p.m. — Kennedy Dr., welfare check

8:15 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments