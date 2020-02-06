7:30 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

9:25 a.m. - S. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct

10:29 a.m. - N. Garfield Ave., theft

12:10 p.m. - Bushfield Dr., welfare check

1:10 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., signal 2

1:24 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person

3:57 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., traffic complaint

5:06 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

10:49 p.m. - W. 7th St., suspicious person/vehicle

11:07 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments