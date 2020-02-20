1:17 a.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., burglary

8:02 a.m. — E. 2nd Ave., public services

10:15 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

1:43 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property

3:16 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., welfare check

5:23 p.m. — US Highway 14, traffic complaint

6:06 p.m. — E. Franklin St., traffic accident/private property

7:58 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

8:30 p.m. — Eastgate Ave., traffic complaint

9:00 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disturbing the peace

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments