12:04 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

2:52 a.m. — E. Park St., parole/probation

10:28 a.m. — S. Pierre St., parking complaint/enforcement

12:00 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., harassment

2:34 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property

3:32 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., disorderly conduct

5:48 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments