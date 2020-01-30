12:45 a.m. - N. Grand Ave., disorderly conduct

12:57 a.m. - S. Buchanan Ave., disorderly conduct

5:19 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

7:30 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., trespass

7:59 a.m. - E 2nd Ave., public services

9:15 a.m. - Dakota Ave., property found

10:47 a.m. - Venus St., assisting other agencies

12:00 p.m. - US Highway 14, traffic complaint

1:18 p.m. - E. Humboldt St., civil/non-criminal

2:22 p.m. - S. Madison Ave., harassment

3:55 p.m. - E. Park St., disorderly conduct

5:53 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., welfare check

8:43 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct

8:58 p.m. - S. Lincoln Ave., assisting other agencies

10:04 p.m. - E. 4th Ave., assisting other agencies

10:24 p.m. - N. Washington Ave., assisting other agencies

11:38 p.m. - Airport Rd., welfare check

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

