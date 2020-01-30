12:45 a.m. - N. Grand Ave., disorderly conduct
12:57 a.m. - S. Buchanan Ave., disorderly conduct
5:19 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
7:30 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., trespass
7:59 a.m. - E 2nd Ave., public services
9:15 a.m. - Dakota Ave., property found
10:47 a.m. - Venus St., assisting other agencies
12:00 p.m. - US Highway 14, traffic complaint
1:18 p.m. - E. Humboldt St., civil/non-criminal
2:22 p.m. - S. Madison Ave., harassment
3:55 p.m. - E. Park St., disorderly conduct
5:53 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., welfare check
8:43 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct
8:58 p.m. - S. Lincoln Ave., assisting other agencies
10:04 p.m. - E. 4th Ave., assisting other agencies
10:24 p.m. - N. Washington Ave., assisting other agencies
11:38 p.m. - Airport Rd., welfare check
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.