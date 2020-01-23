4:31 a.m. — S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct
7:13 a.m — W. Prospect Ave., missing person- juvenile
8:06 a.m.- River Rd., assisting other agencies
10:55 a.m. — W. Prospect Ave., welfare check
12:33 p.m. — UPS Rd., accident/other
1:30 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., property found
1:34 p.m. — Bulow Dr., information
2:21 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., civil/non-criminal
2:46 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., property found
3:21 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
3:24 p.m.- E. Capitol Ave., traffic accident/city report
5:34 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., civil/non-criminal
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
