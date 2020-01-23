4:31 a.m. — S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct

7:13 a.m — W. Prospect Ave., missing person- juvenile

8:06 a.m.- River Rd., assisting other agencies

10:55 a.m. — W. Prospect Ave., welfare check

12:33 p.m. — UPS Rd., accident/other

1:30 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., property found

1:34 p.m. — Bulow Dr., information

2:21 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., civil/non-criminal

2:46 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., property found

3:21 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

3:24 p.m.- E. Capitol Ave., traffic accident/city report

5:34 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., civil/non-criminal

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

