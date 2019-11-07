6:45 a.m. — E. Pleasant Dr., traffic accident/city report

7:05 a.m. — E. 4th St., traffic accident/state/no injury

7:07 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic accident/city report

7:45 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/private property

7:48 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/city report

7:50 a.m .- Broadway Ave., traffic accident/city report

8:12 a.m. — E. Church St., traffic accident/city report

8:56 a.m.- N. Harrison Ave., assisting other agencies

8:56 a.m. — E. 2nd Ave., public services

9:55 a.m. — Garfield Ave., traffic accident/city report

11:05 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., welfare check

11:58 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., property found

1:08 p.m.- N. Poplar Ave., welfare check

3:50 p.m. — E. Dakota St., property lost

4:08 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., narcotics & drugs

5:30 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

9:41 a.m. — E. Erskine St., public services

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

