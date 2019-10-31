8:04 a.m. — E. 2nd Ave., public services

8:18 a.m. — S. Pierre St., alarms

8:39 a.m. — E 5th St., information

10:28 a.m. — S. Monroe Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

12:38 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., property lost

1:34 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., property lost

2:33 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., information

3:04 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., information

3:09 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., traffic accident/private property

4:24 p.m.- E. 5th St., welfare check

5:30 p.m. — Orion Ave., harassment

5:59 p.m. — E. Spruce St., parking complaint/enforcement

6:51 p.m. -W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

